Tokyo/New Delhi: Ever since Shinzo Abe was shot at during campaigning on Friday, the first question many people are asking is the reason behind the attack. How did the shooter, Tetsuyo Yamagami get hold of a gun in the country which has the strictest gun control laws? During interrogation, the 41-year-old shooter, who was taken into custody (soon after the attack) revealed that he was not satisfied with Abe's way of working. "He (Tetsuyo Yamagami) was 'dissatisfied' with the former prime minister and intended to kill him," police officials told news agency NHK.
‘Dissatisfied’ With Shinzo Abe’s Work: Attacker Tetsuyo Yamagami During Interrogation
If reports are to be believed, Yamagami, a resident of Nara City in Japan shot Abe in his chest from 10 feet away. The report by Japanese news agency NHK also revealed that Yamagami is a former Maritime Self-Defense Force member. He worked for the Maritime Self-Defense Force for three years until around 2005.
Shinzo Abe Dies While Undergoing Treatment
Japan’s former prime minister Shinzo Abe has been confirmed dead. “According to a senior LDP (Liberal Democratic Party) official, former prime minister Abe died at a hospital in Kashihara city, Nara region, where he was receiving medical treatment. He was 67,” NHK reported.
A dramatic video of Abe giving a speech outside a train station in the western city of Nara has emerged online. In the video, he is seen standing, dressed in a navy blue suit, raising his fist, when two gunshots are heard. The video then shows Abe collapsed on the street, with security guards running toward him. He holds his chest, his shirt smeared with blood.