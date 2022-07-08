‘Dissatisfied’ With Shinzo Abe’s Work: Attacker Tetsuyo Yamagami During Interrogation

Tokyo/New Delhi: Ever since Shinzo Abe was shot at during campaigning on Friday, the first question many people are asking is the reason behind the attack. How did the shooter, Tetsuyo Yamagami get hold of a gun in the country which has the strictest gun control laws? During interrogation, the 41-year-old shooter, who was taken into custody (soon after the attack) revealed that he was not satisfied with Abe’s way of working. “He (Tetsuyo Yamagami) was ‘dissatisfied’ with the former prime minister and intended to kill him,” police officials told news agency NHK.Also Read - Shinzo Abe Attacker Tetsuyo Yamagami Used A 3-D Printed Gun, Shot From 10 Feet. Chilling Details Emerge

If reports are to be believed, Yamagami, a resident of Nara City in Japan shot Abe in his chest from 10 feet away. The report by Japanese news agency NHK also revealed that Yamagami is a former Maritime Self-Defense Force member. He worked for the Maritime Self-Defense Force for three years until around 2005.

Shinzo Abe Dies While Undergoing Treatment

Second video shows the attempted assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe NOTE: Video not graphic, but viewer discretion is advised pic.twitter.com/BZNGHP78ds — BNO News (@BNONews) July 8, 2022

Also Read - Shinzo Abe in Cardiopulmonary Arrest After Being Shot At. Here's What it Means