New Delhi: Ever since the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Health Organization (WHO) has categorized different variants of the virus using Greeks alphabets like Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta so that it will be easier and more practical to be discussed by non-scientific audiences. According to the WHO, this classification system allows for variants to be referred to in a simpler way than by their scientific names, and that it helps prevent people from referring to variants by the location where they were detected and creating stigma.

But now, as a new potentially more contagious variant of the coronavirus popped up in several countries just days after being identified in South Africa, the advisory group of WHO has named it 'Omicron' — continuing its use of the Greek alphabet for naming notable variants of the virus. "Based on the evidence presented indicative of a detrimental change in Covid-19 epidemiology, the TAG-VE has advised WHO that this variant should be designated as a Variant of Concern (VOC) and the WHO has designated B.1.1.529 as a VOC, named Omicron", said the global health body in a statement.

The Technical Advisory Group on SARS-CoV-2 Virus Evolution met today to review what is known about the #COVID19 variant B.1.1.529.

They advised WHO that it should be designated a Variant of Concern.

However, the name of the new B.1.1.529 variant has had some people across the globe scratching their heads about the World Health Organization’s system for labeling certain versions of the virus. The WHO on Friday chose to dub the variant, first reported to the agency by scientists in South Africa, “omicron”. However, people noted that the global health body skipped two letters “nu” and “xi” in doing so, leading to questions about the move. Following this uproar, the World Health Organisation issued a statement and said that it skipped “nu” for clarity and “xi” to avoid causing offense generally.

In the statement provided to the Associated Press, the WHO said, “‘Nu’ is too easily confounded with ‘new,’ and ‘Xi’ was not used because it is a common last name.” It also added that the agency’s “best practices for naming disease suggest avoiding ‘causing offence to any cultural, social, national, regional, professional or ethnic groups.’”

Those best practices were outlined in a May 2015 document issued by the agency. The organization said at the time that it wanted to “minimize unnecessary negative effects on nations, economies and people” when naming infectious diseases.

This is the first time the organization has skipped letters since it began using the Greek alphabet for coronavirus variants; it has previously used the alphabet to label 12 others. Alpha, beta, gamma and delta are all currently “variants of concern” like omicron. Lambda and mu are given the less serious “variant of interest” designation. Six other letters were assigned to former variants of interest.

The omicron variant appears to have a high number of mutations in the coronavirus’ spike protein, which could affect how easily it spreads to people. The WHO said Friday that preliminary evidence “suggests an increased risk of reinfection” compared to other variants of concern.

But scientists are still in the process of researching exactly what the genetic changes mean, to know if the variant is more transmissible or dangerous. So far, there is no indication the variant causes more severe disease.

To keep a check on this variant of concern and contain its spread, the WHO has asked countries to do the following:

Enhance surveillance and sequencing efforts to better understand circulating SARS-CoV-2 variants.

Submit complete genome sequences and associated metadata to a publicly available database, such as GISAID.

Report initial cases/clusters associated with VOC infection to WHO through the IHR mechanism.

Where capacity exists and in coordination with the international community, perform field investigations and laboratory assessments to improve understanding of the potential impacts of the VOC on COVID-19 epidemiology, severity, effectiveness of public health and social measures, diagnostic methods, immune responses, antibody neutralization, or other relevant characteristics.

Individuals have also been reminded to take measures to reduce their risk of COVID-19, including proven public health and social measures such as wearing well-fitting masks, hand hygiene, physical distancing, improving ventilation of indoor spaces, avoiding crowded spaces, and getting vaccinated.