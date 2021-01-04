London: A British judge on Monday ruled that founder of the WikiLeaks, Julian Assange should not be extradited to the United States to face charges of breaking a spying law and conspiring to hack government computers, reported news agency Reuters. Also Read - 'Free Julian Assange': Fashion Designer-Activist Vivienne Westwood Protests Inside Bird Cage Against Extradition of WikiLeaks Founder to US

Judge Vanessa Baraitser said she had refused his extradition to the United States because of fears that he could commit suicide.