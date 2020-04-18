New Delhi: In what could be seen as a “suicidal move” at a time when the number of COVId-19 cases is increasing exponentially, Pakistan on Saturday has decided to allow congregational prayers in the mosques during the month of Ramzan. President Dr Arif Alvi made the announcement after a meeting with religious leaders and political representatives of all provinces. Also Read - Coronavirus: No Iftar Gatherings For Ramzan This Year, Says Karnataka Waqf Board

Alvi said a 20-point plan has been agreed upon. "It is an important agreement and it has been reached after consensus among all religious leaders, he said.

The clerics have agreed to follow the government guidelines on social distancing while praying in mosques.

The Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) said it will follow the government’s 20-point agenda for congregational prayers including Taraweeh in Ramzan.

Here are some of the points:

1. People above the age of 50, minors and those suffering from flu will not be allowed to enter mosques.

2. Taraweeh (special prayers) should not be conducted on roads, footpaths and anywhere else other than mosques.

3. All carpets in mosques would be removed and the floor regularly mopped with disinfectants.

4. The worshippers must maintain a distance of six feet when praying and people should wear face masks and avoid shaking hands or embracing others.

5. Alvi said if the government felt at any point that the guidelines were being violated or the disease was spreading, then it can reconsider its decision regarding the opening of mosques.

Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Nazarur Rehman had earlier appealed to his followers to abide by the government precautionary measures. However, the hardliners were not ready to budge. The Islamabad administration is already facing a direct challenge from Maulana Abdul Aziz who not only held large congregations at almost every prayer but also claimed in online posts that he would continue to lead the collective prayers.

Pakistan’s coronavirus cases on Saturday rose to over 7,500. The Ministry of National Health Services reported that 143 people have died so far including eight on Friday.

Several countries including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Algeria, Tunisia, Jordan, Kuwait, Turkey, Syria, Lebanon and Egypt have stopped congregational prayers in mosques. In several Arab countries, the ‘azaan’ (call for prayer) has been amended and now it urges people to pray in their homes.

(With Agency Inputs)