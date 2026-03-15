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Will be sending Warships...: Trump urges China, France, Japan to send warships to Strait of Hormuz amid Iran blockade, warns of US Strikes

‘Will be sending Warships…’: Trump urges China, France, Japan to send warships to Strait of Hormuz amid Iran blockade, warns of US Strikes

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most strategically important maritime chokepoints.

The ongoing round of conflict in West Asia, which started on February 28, has witnessed fighting between Israel and the United States on one side and Iran on the other. The US-Israeli strikes resulted in the assassination of 86-year-old Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Amid the developing security situation in West Asia and the Gulf in the wake of the conflict in Iran, US President Donald Trump has made an important statement.

Which countries has Trump asked to deploy warships in the Gulf region?

Earlier on Saturday, Trump stated that Washington would be sending warships along with other countries to keep the Strait of Hormuz “open and safe”. Trump also called upon China, France, and Japan, among others to send ships to the Strait of Hormuz and said that the US would bomb the shoreline and continually shoot Iranian boats and ships.

Taking to the social media platform Truth Social, Trump said, “Many Countries, especially those who are affected by Iran’s attempted closure of the Hormuz Strait, will be sending War Ships, in conjunction with the United States of America, to keep the Strait open and safe. We have already destroyed 100% of Iran’s Military capability, but it’s easy for them to send a drone or two, drop a mine, or deliver a close range missile somewhere along, or in, this Waterway, no matter how badly defeated they are.”

What warning did Trump give about possible US strikes on Iran?

“Hopefully China, France, Japan, South Korea, the UK, and others, that are affected by this artificial constraint, will send Ships to the area so that the Hormuz Strait will no longer be a threat by a Nation that has been totally decapitated. In the meantime, the United States will be bombing the hell out of the shoreline, and continually shooting Iranian Boats and Ships out of the water. One way or the other, we will soon get the Hormuz Strait OPEN, SAFE, and FREE!,” Trump added.

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Why is the Strait of Hormuz becoming the center of the Iran–US conflict?

But what is the Strait of Hormuz? Why is it strategically important? To recall our leaders, the Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most strategically important maritime chokepoints. A significant share of global oil and gas shipments passes through the narrow waterway linking the Persian Gulf to international waters. Any disruption there can quickly send energy prices higher and rattle global markets.

The route is especially critical for Asian economies, including India, Japan, South Korea, and China, which depend heavily on energy supplies shipped from Gulf producers through the strait. The global oil supply has been impacted due to Iran’s blocking of the Strait of Hormuz in the aftermath of the US attack on Iran.

What could happen if the blockade in the Strait of Hormuz continues?

As per his post, Trump added that several countries in conjunction with the United States would send warships to ensure the Strait of Hormuz remains open. More than 20 million barrels of crude oil pass daily through the narrow channel separating the Iranian coast from Oman. That volume represents roughly a fifth of global oil consumption and nearly a quarter of all seaborne oil trade. A significant share of the world’s liquefied natural gas also moves through the same passage. The President also claimed that Iran’s military capabilities had been severely degraded by US actions.

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