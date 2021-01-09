New Delhi: Just a few hours after Twitter permanently blocked Donald Trump’s account for inciting violence, the outgoing US president on Friday tweeted from his official POTUS account and hints at ‘possibilities of building his own platform in the near future’. His tweet was taken down within a few minutes. Also Read - Risk of Further Incitement of Violence: Twitter Permanently Suspends Trump's Account

"As I have been saying for a long time, Twitter has gone further and further in banning free speech, and tonight, Twitter employees have coordinated with the Democrats and the Radical Left in removing my account from their platform, to silence me," he wrote from the official POTUS handle.

"We have been negotiating with various other sites…we also look at the possibilities of building out our own platform in the near future. We will not be SILENCED!" he asserted.

Citing “risk of further incitement of violence”, Twitter on Thursday took down President Trump’s handle. The micro-blogging site had already temporarily suspended the account after a chaotic and violent scene erupted in Washington DC as supporters of Trump stormed the US Capitol building to protest the Electoral College vote, forcing a lockdown and various confrontations with police. Four people died in the melee.

Earlier in the day, Trump had tweeted, “Millions of those who voted for him would have “a giant voice long into the future” and they will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way.”

“The 75,000,000 great American Patriots who voted for me, AMERICA FIRST, and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, will have a GIANT VOICE long into the future. They will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape or form!!!” he had said, announcing that he will not be attending the 20th January ceremony of President-elect Joe Biden.

To this, Biden responded calling it a “good thing”.

“One of the few things he and I have ever agreed on,” Biden added. “It’s a good thing, him not showing up. He’s been an embarrassment to the country.”

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris were officially certified as the winners of November 3 US elections after Georgia and Arizona declared votes in the US Senate run-off election.