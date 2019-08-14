New Delhi: Pakistan on Wednesday continued its stance on J&K and said it would continue to support the struggle. Addressing an event on Pakistan’s Independence Day, Pakistan’s Acting High Commissioner to India SH Shah said, “Pakistan will continue to provide its political, moral and diplomatic support to their (Kashmiris) just struggle for self-determination. The recent events have reinforced the two-nation theory envisioned by our forefathers.”

Pakistan has anyway turned to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to meet over India’s decision to abrogate Article 370 and split Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories.

In a letter to the UNSC, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that his country won’t provoke a conflict. However, “India should not mistake our restraint for weakness,” he maintained.

Qureshi added, “If India chooses to resort again to the use of force, Pakistan will be obliged to respond, in self-defence, with all its capabilities.” He added that “in view of the dangerous implications” Pakistan requested the meeting.

The report did not throw light on how the UNSC would respond to the request.

Notably, Pakistan had earlier said that its decision to take the issue of Kashmir to the UN Security Council was supported by China. Later in a statement, Qureshi’s Chinese counterpart Wang Yi said, “China believes that unilateral actions that will complicate the situation should not be taken.”