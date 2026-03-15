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Will continue to pursue and kill him: Irans stark warning to Netanyahu, calls Israels PM child-killing criminal

‘Will continue to pursue and kill him’: Iran’s stark warning to Netanyahu, calls Israel’s PM child-killing criminal

The rumours of Benjamin Netanyahu's assassination going across the social media platforms have been debunked by the office of the Israeli Prime Minister. Netanyahu's office dismissed the reports, stat

The rumours of Benjamin Netanyahu’s assassination going across the social media platforms have been debunked by the office of the Israeli Prime Minister. Netanyahu’s office dismissed the reports, stating, “These are fake news; the Prime Minister is fine.”On the other hand, on Sunday, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of Iran announced its intention to “pursue and kill” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he was still “alive.” In their statement released via Sepah News, the Revolutionary Guard Corps called Netanyahu a “child-killing criminal”. The statement reads, “If this child-killing criminal is alive, we will continue to pursue and kill him with full force,” as per AFP.

The development comes amid reports that the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has confirmed that he is “fine,” following a surge of social media posts suggesting his demise.

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