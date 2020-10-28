COVID Vaccine Latest Update: As researchers across the globe are busy finding a vaccine for the deadly coronavirus, UK government’s vaccine taskforce chief on Wednesday said that it will most likely be available to all by Christmas. Also Read - Need to Ensure Timely, Equitable Availability of Covid Vaccines, Says Union Minister Goyal

"The COVID-19 vaccine may be available for some people before Christmas," Kate Bingham, chief of the UK government's vaccine taskforce said in an interview to a portal. She, however, made an indication that it is likely to be launched by early 2021.

"The first phase III efficacy data from the leading vaccine candidates are due by the end of 2020, subject to accruing sufficient rates of infection within the clinical trial cohorts to show the vaccines' efficacy. The primary endpoint is to show that the vaccine can protect against SARS-CoV-2 infection and reduce symptom burden," Bingham wrote in The Lancet on Tuesday.

As per updates, the UK vaccine taskforce has secured access to six vaccines (from more than 240 vaccines in development) across four different formats such as adenoviral vectors, mRNA, adjuvanted proteins, and whole inactivated viral vaccines, which are promising in different ways.

At present, the second phase III efficacy clinical trials are underway in the UK — the Oxford AstraZeneca adenovirus-vectored vaccine and Novavax’s protein-adjuvant vaccine

Prior to this, British pharma giant AstraZeneca had said the trials of its coronavirus vaccine with Oxford University had shown “encouraging” responses among elderly, as well as younger participants.

While the results from these early trials are yet to be officially released, Professor Andrew Pollard from the university discussed the promising findings at a research conference recently.

The ChAdOx1 nCov-2019 vaccine, called AZD1222 by AstraZeneca, is currently undergoing worldwide trials with some reports raising hopes for a rollout within months.

Professor Pollard discussed the early findings of the Phase II safety and immunogenicity trial of the ChAdOx1 nCov-2019 Oxford coronavirus vaccine at a research conference, an Oxford University statement said.

AstraZeneca said that the initial results further build the body of evidence for the safety and immunogenicity of its experimental vaccine, one of around 10 promising COVID-19 vaccine candidates globally.

The Oxford vaccine is seen as one of the most promising within that race, which in India is being trialled in partnership with the Serum Institute of India.

