Cairo: Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said here on Saturday that his authority informed the Israeli and U.S. sides that it will “cut all relations” with them over the recently released US peace plan.

“We told the Israelis that we will not have any relations with them or with the United States, including security relations,” Abbas was quoted by Xinhua as saying at an emergency meeting of Arab foreign ministers at the Arab League headquarters in the Egyptian capital of Cairo.

Announced in Washington on January 28 by US President Donald Trump, in the presence of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the US peace plan was rejected by the Palestinians.