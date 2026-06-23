‘Will do what I have to do’: Donald Trump puts Iran nuclear threat above economic fears

Donald Trump said preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon is more important than concerns over global economic fallout.

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‘Will do what I have to do’: Donald Trump puts Iran nuclear threat above economic fears | Image: ANI

Washington DC: United States President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) said that preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon outweighs fears of global economic fallout and a possible worldwide depression. He said that he would take all possible action if Tehran fails to accept a deal following the first round of technical talks in Switzerland.

What Did Donald Trump Say?

Addressing media during the signing ceremony of two Executive Orders on quantum technology at the Oval Office, Trump stated that necessary actions would be taken if the middle eastern country did not comply with its commitments.

“If Iran doesn’t live up to their agreement, or if they’re not behaving, I will do what I have to do,” Trump told reporters.

He added that continued cooperation from Tehran would ensure stability, saying, “As long as they respect us, we are not going to have any trouble.”

Addressing concerns about the potential global economic impact of military action on Iran, Trump rejected the suggestion that such steps could trigger a depression.

“Well, not the way I’m doing it. It’s not going to cause depression,” he said.

Trump Said Nuclear Threat Outweighs Economic Risks

The US President argued that nuclear proliferation is more dangerous that economic downturns.

“If they don’t abide by — well, nuclear weapons supersede depression,” Trump said. “Depression is real bad… a nuclear weapon will cause depression much more quickly.”

He also clear that fact that military options remain on the table if Tehran does not comply with the pace deal, stressing his government’s hard stance on preventing nuclear escalation.

Trump Reiterated Vance’s Claim That Iran Is Open to Extensive Weapons Inspections

His remarks come after he reiterated Vice President JD Vance’s assertion that Iran is prepared to accept extensive weapons inspections as part of ongoing diplomatic efforts following recent talks between the two sides in Switzerland under the 14-point memorandum of understanding (MoU).

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said Iran would agree to stringent inspections aimed at ensuring transparency regarding its nuclear activities.

“Everybody is fully aware that Iran will agree to have Major Weapons Inspections in order to ensure ‘Nuclear Honesty’ long into the future,” Trump wrote in his post.

Earlier, Vance described the latest round of US-Iran negotiations in Switzerland as productive and expressed optimism about the progress made during the discussions.

Speaking to reporters at the Burgenstock resort in Switzerland, Vance said the talks had laid the groundwork for a potential agreement between the two countries.

“We laid a very good foundation for a successful final deal,” Vance said, adding that the negotiations had established mechanisms related to regional stability and Tehran’s nuclear oversight.

The Vice President also claimed that Iran had agreed to allow nuclear inspectors into the country, describing the move as a significant step toward ensuring that Tehran would not develop nuclear weapons.

Iran Said Cooperation With IAEA Will Continue Under Existing Safeguards

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei clarified that his country’s association with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) would continue as per the decision taken by the Parliament and the Supreme National Security Council.

Speaking to Iran’s state-run news agency IRNA, Baqaei said, “Iran’s interactions with the Agency, in accordance with Iran’s obligations under the Safeguards Agreements, will continue according to existing procedures and comply with the laws enacted by the Islamic Consultative Assembly (Majlis) and the decisions of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC).”

(With ANI Inputs)