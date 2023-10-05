Will Donald Trump Become Next US House Speaker? Here’s What He Said On Replacing Kevin McCarthy

The US Constitution does not mandate that the Speaker of the House should be its sitting member, but in case Donald Trump becomes the Speaker, he will be the first such person in the past 234 years.

Washington: Former President Trump told reporters on Wednesday (local time) he was focused on doing the “best thing” for the Republican Party when asked whether he would serve as speaker of the House. Following Kevin McCarthy’s ouster as the US House Speaker, it has been suspected that former Trump would be replacing him as the next House Speaker.

Trump added that he has fielded numerous calls about assuming the vacant speakership, but suggested he was more focused on winning the presidential election. He also said he would assist House Republicans with choosing a replacement. “A lot of people have been calling me about speaker,” Trump told reporters outside a New York City courtroom where he is on trial in a civil fraud case filed by New York’s attorney general. “All I can say is we will do whatever is best for the country and the Republican Party. We have some great, great people. A lot of people have asked me about it.”

According to the visual shared by X (formerly Twitter) user Collin Rugg on his social media platform, the former president said that he would be ready for the new role while confirming from the New York courthouse that he has been asked about becoming the House Speaker.

JUST IN: Donald Trump confirms from the New York courthouse that he has been asked about becoming the House Speaker, says he would do it. That would be epic 🔥 “All I can say is we’ll do whatever’s best for the country and for the Republican Party.” “A lot of people have asked… pic.twitter.com/fx3AKlhS17 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 4, 2023

The former president’s remarks came one day after McCarthy was voted out of his position. The motion to vacate the speaker was filed late Monday by Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., and joined by seven fellow Republicans and every House Democrat.

Following the stunning 216-210 vote, McCarthy said he wouldn’t run for speaker again. He served for just 269 days.

As per a report by FOX News, Texas representative Troy Nehls has stated that he would be putting forth Donald Trump’s name for the next speaker of the US House of Representatives. “This week, when the US House of Representatives reconvenes, my first order of business will be to nominate Donald J. Trump for Speaker of the US House of Representatives,” Nehls said in a statement. “President Trump, the greatest President of my lifetime, has a proven record of putting America First and will make the House great again.”

Can Donald Trump Become the US House Speaker

The US Constitution does not mandate that the Speaker of the House should be its sitting member, but in case Donald Trump becomes the Speaker, he will be the first such person in the past 234 years to occupy the position without being elected as a member of the House. Nonetheless, he still needs at least 217 votes to win the post.

Despite his mounting legal troubles, the US Constitution allows Trump to become the next speaker. However, it is the rules of the Republican party which bar him from taking up the role. As per GOP rules, anyone under an indictment for serious charges will not be allowed to take up any role of House leadership.

“A member of the Republican Leadership shall step aside if indicted for a felony for which a sentence of two or more years imprisonment may be imposed,” stated Rule 26 of the House Republican Conference Rules.

