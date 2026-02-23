Will Donald Trump’s new 15 percent US tariff policy boost India, China and Brazil? Here’s what report suggests

Home

Will Donald Trumps new 15 percent US tariff policy boost India, China and Brazil? Heres what report suggests

A new report suggests Brazil, China and India could benefit most from Donald Trump’s revised US tariff policy, as a flat 15% import rate reshapes global trade dynamics.

Donald Trump's new 15 percent US tariff policy

In recent news, the U.S. broke ground on tariffs levied on all imports into the United States. A recent study showed that the countries that President Trump has berated most frequently could stand to gain the most from these tariffs. According to the Financial Times, Brazil, China, and India are poised to gain immensely from Trump’s new tariffs.

Trump faces several legal issues regarding tariffs

The announcement comes amidst several court cases involving Trump’s ability to levy tariffs without congressional approval. Most recently, the Supreme Court agreed to hear a case challenging the President’s ability to levy wide-sweeping tariffs at will.

15% tariff plan could benefit trade rivals of the U.S.

A study cited by the Financial Times illustrates how Trump’s recent tariff announcement changes the playing field for certain countries.

The tariff, which Trump said would be levied at a flat 15% tax on all goods entering the United States, has altered trade figures across the board. Brazil’s tariffs on average would drop by approximately 13.6 percentage points, while China would see their average tariffs drop by 7.1 percentage points. India was not featured on the data set but is also predicted to increase their competitiveness from past trade policies.

What gives?

President Trump has targeted all three of these countries at one point or another throughout his presidency. China and India have been at the receiving end of Trump’s condemnation for “killing” U.S. businesses with tariffs and unfairly low currency exchange rates. Brazil also saw tariffs as high as 50% as Trump and former President Bolsonaro fought over trade.

It’s likely that these three countries could benefit from an “even playing field” should the tariffs remain in place until further notice. Brazil may benefit greatly as their previous tariffs were cut significantly in the new policy update.

Tariffs may still change

Although the tariff change is set to take place, Trump may not be able to keep this promise should Congress refuse to approve his tariffs. The tariffs are set to take place on August 23 but may not be permanent if Trump loses a potential lawsuit.

