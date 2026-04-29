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Will Donald Trumps photo feature on limited US passports? State Department unveils new design

Will Donald Trump’s photo feature on limited US passports? State Department unveils new design

US Passport redesign has sparked buzz. Will it feature Donald Trump’s photo? Read the complete details here,

Will Donald Trump’s photo feature on limited US passports? State Department unveils new design(Photo Credit: X/@StateDept)

US President Donald Trump has been increasingly projecting himself as a powerful global leader. He has even planned to buy Greenland, captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, claimed to solve major world conflicts, including the India-Pakistan war, thus depicting him as continually being invested in important global affairs.

Will Donald Trump’s photo actually feature in the new passports?

While Trump’s statements about his involvement on the world stage can seem political, critics of Trump believe they are exaggerated and focused on projecting an image of strength to the public rather than being grounded in reality. Now this larger-than-life image is extending into a symbolic realm too. The United States government will issue passports this summer that feature large images of its highest-ranking official in commemoration of its 250 years of Independence from Monarchy.

Also Read: Top 10 Strongest Passports in the World

What is new in the US passport design unveiled by the State Department?

As a limited edition and in commemoration of the 250 years of Independence from Monarchy, the passports will have Donald Trump’s picture on the inside cover, along with the Declaration of Independence and the US flag, with his signature in gold, as reported by The Guardian. Also included will be a separate page that has the most famous painting of the Founding Fathers signing the Declaration of Independence.

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COMING SOON: Limited-edition U.S. passports to commemorate the 250th anniversary of American independence. pic.twitter.com/GYiBtSF22L — Department of State (@StateDept) April 28, 2026

According to Tommy Pigott, a spokesman for the State Department, the new passports will have “customized artwork and enhanced imagery but still have the same security features, stating that U.S. passports are among the most secure documents in the world”.

The new passports are part of the Administration’s celebration of the 250th anniversary with a program which includes a Grand Prix in the National Mall and an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) event on the lawn of the White House.

Also Read: Trump faced multiple assassination attempts, the last one was in….

According to a statement by the state department, they will issue a limited number of these passports to commemorate the ‘historic occasion’; however, they did not reveal how many there would actually be at this time.

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