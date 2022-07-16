Bill Gates: The former richest person in the world and currently the fourth-richest person in the world, Microsoft founder Bill Gates has said that he plans to “drop off of the list of the world’s richest people” by donating his entire fortune to Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, his personal foundation which he runs with his ex-wife Melinda French Gates. “As I look to the future, my plan is to give all my wealth to the foundation other than what I spend on myself and my family. I will move down and eventually off of the list of the world’s richest people,” Gates said in a post on his blog GatesNotes on Wednesday.Also Read - Microsoft Likely To Unveil Much-Awaited 'Windows 12' in 2024: Report

Bill Gates also announced that he was transferring $20 billion to the endowment fund of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. According to Bloomberg, this amount is almost one-fifth of his fortune. In his blog post, the Microsoft founder added, "My giving this money is not a sacrifice at all. I feel privileged to be involved in tackling these great challenges, I enjoy the work, and I believe I have an obligation to return my resources to society in ways that have the greatest impact for improving lives."

Bill and Melinda Gates divorced in 2021, but both continue to co-chair the foundation. "Several huge global setbacks over the past few years have left many people discouraged and wondering whether the world is destined to keep getting worse," said Gates in his blog post. "The great crises of our time require all of us to do more."