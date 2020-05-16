New Delhi: The United States and India are together in this battle against COVID-19, US President Donald Trump tweeted as he announced that the US will donate ventilators to “friends in India”. Also Read - Metro, Four-wheelers, Private Offices to Reopen Post May 17? Read Kejriwal's Suggestions to Centre on Delhi Lockdown

“I am proud to announce that the United States will donate ventilators to our friends in India. We stand with India and @narendramodi during this pandemic. We’re also cooperating on vaccine development. Together we will beat the invisible enemy!” he wrote. Also Read - 4th Coronavirus Death in Noida: 71-Year-Old Cancer Patient From Sector 150 Dies

Also Read - Ensure No Migrant is Walking, Give Them Food: Centre Urges States

I am proud to announce that the United States will donate ventilators to our friends in India. We stand with India and @narendramodi during this pandemic. We’re also cooperating on vaccine development. Together we will beat the invisible enemy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 15, 2020

On United States’ request, PM Narendra Modi had lifted the temporary ban on the export of hydroxychloroquine —an anti-malarial drug thought to have an effect against coronavirus — to the US. Following that, India exported the drug to several other countries.

Taling about US and India jointly working towards developing a vaccine, the President said, “I just got back a short while ago from India recently and we are working very much with India and we have a tremendous Indian population in the US and many of the people that you are talking about are working on the vaccine too. Great scientist and researchers.”

The vaccine may get developed by the end of 2020, the US President said on Friday. “We are looking to get it by the end of the year if we can, maybe before,” Trump said, as he delivered an update on the race for a vaccine.

“We think we are going to have some very good results coming out very quickly,” he said.