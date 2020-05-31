New Delhi: If you are thinking that quarantine life has taught you culinary skills like no one else, then you might be wrong. Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison had samosa in his Sunday breakfast and guess what, he made it himself from scratch — including the mango chutney. Tagging PM Modi on Twitter, he said he would love to share this veg dish with India’s PM Narendra Modi with whom a meeting is scheduled this week. But “pity” as the meeting will be through a videolink. Also Read - Mann ki Baat: From COVID-19 to Locust Plague, Here's PM Modi's Message to All Indians | Top Highlights

PM Modi soon acknowledged the tweet and expressed his delight to be able to share samosas in future once the COVID-19 pandemic is over. “Connected by the Indian Ocean, united by the Indian Samosa,” PM Modi tweeted. The Prime Minister also complimented his Australian counterpart, going by the looks of the dish — the photo of which Scott has shared.

Connected by the Indian Ocean, united by the Indian Samosa! Looks delicious, PM @ScottMorrisonMP! Once we achieve a decisive victory against COVID-19, we will enjoy the Samosas together. Looking forward to our video meet on the 4th. https://t.co/vbRLbVQuL1 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 31, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison will hold a bilateral summit through a video-link on June 4. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the two leaders will be discussing and the issues of mutual interest in the India-Australia summit. The two leaders will be signing a number of bilateral agreements, including ones on military logistics and science and technology.

Australia has a total of 7,192 cases of Coronavirus, out of which 103 people have succumbed to the infection.