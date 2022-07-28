Beijing: Xi Jinping and Joe Biden held two hours of “candid and in-depth” talks on Thursday, in which the Chinese president warned his US counterpart not to “play with fire” amid mounting tensions over Taiwan, state media reported. “Those who play with fire will eventually get burned,” Xinhua quoted Xi as telling Biden. “I hope the US side fully understand that,” he was quoted as saying.Also Read - Debris From Chinese Rocket Could Rain Down On Earth In Coming Days

Chinese state media said Xi told Biden in their fifth call as leaders that the US should abide by the “one-China principle” and stressed that China firmly opposed Taiwanese independence and interference of external forces. Also Read - 25-Tonnes Chinese Space Junk Likely To Crash In THESE Countries On July 31

“Both presidents viewed their call as candid and in-depth,” the state news agency reported.

The exchange is being seen as another chance to manage competition between world’s two largest economies by the US Officials, as per a report by Reuters. The ties between the two have been increasingly clouded by tensions over Taiwan, which China has vowed to reunite with the mainland, by force, if necessary. Also Read - Russia Says Will Quit International Space Station After 2024

Amidst tensions, the exchange between two leaders is seen by some experts as a way to keep the lines of communication open and is probably the best way to lower the tensions. Some analysts believe that Xi too is interested in avoiding escalation as he seeks third term in office.

Taiwan has complained of Chinese military maneuvers over the past two years suggesting China’s forcible take over.