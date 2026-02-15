Home

Will India continue to buy Russian oil? what EAM Jaishankar says amid US claims on Moscow oil cut

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that India adheres to a policy of strategic autonomy, and its decisions on oil purchases depend on availability, pricing, and associated risks.

Will India continue to buy Russian oil? Amid US President Donald Trump’s claim that India will not buy Russian crude oil ‘anymore’, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday stated that New Delhi follows a policy of strategic autonomy and the country’s decision on buying fuel or any other source of energy is completely based on availability, price and risk. While participating in a discussion with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul at the Munich Security Conference, he stated that countries around the world are recalculating and reviewing their policies due to major global changes and are trying to find common ground to support one another.

On being asked whether India has to wean itself of Russian oil under a trade deal with the US, Jaishankar stated that India is still following strategic autonomy which is “very deep and…cuts across the political spectrum.”

“We are very much wedded to strategic autonomy because it’s very much a part of our history and our evolution,” he said.

“Where the energy issues are concerned, this is today a complex market, oil companies in India — as in Europe, as probably in other parts of the world — look at availability, cost and risks and take the decisions that they feel is in their best interests.”

Neither Confirmed Nor Denied

It is to be noted that New Delhi has neither confirmed nor denied Washington’s claims that India will end Russian oil purchases as part of a trade deal with America. Under the new trade deal, President Trump cut tariffs on Indian exports from 50 percent to 18percent.

The deal includes slashing 25 percent penalty imposed on India in 2025 over purchase of Russian crude oil.

Jaishankar stressed that New Delhi still has the right to take independent decisions, even if the decisions don’t align with Western countries.

“If the bottomline of your question is – would I remain independent-minded and make my decisions and would I make choices which may not agree with your thinking…yes, it can happen,” he said.

Global Shifts And Crises Renew Push For UN Reforms, Stronger India–Europe Ties

It is to be noted that these developments also hint the need to reform the UN after the world has witnessed several shocks, like – covid-19, Ukraine conflict, and Middle East tensions, in recent years.

During a crucial time when the world is moving towards greater multipolarity and decision-making, it has become important for India to strengthen its relations with European countries, he said.

