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Will Internet stop working or get costly? Irans statement has created tension worldwide; heres why

Will Internet stop working or get costly? Iran’s statement has created tension worldwide; here’s why

After the impact on oil, shipping, supply and markets, a new concern has emerged, and that is the Internet. The Internet can also become a tool to create pressure on the other side.

(Representational image)

New Delhi: The Iran-US war has started to have an effect on everything, from oil prices to global supply and the Internet, and this is creating a big problem for the entire world. While it was thought that the repercussions would be handled at the top level, they are now hurting the common people. Even though the war has stopped, the effect of the tensions between the US and Iran have almost become a part of the daily life of the ordinary citizens across the globe.

After the impact on oil, shipping, supply and markets, a new concern has emerged, and that is the Internet. The Internet can also become a tool to create pressure on the other side.

Will Iran Collect Internet Cable Toll?

Recently, Iran’s military spokesman, Ibrahim Zolfaghari, said on social media platform X, “We will impose a fee on the Internet cable,” meaning that companies may have to pay money to use the Internet cable laid under the sea.

This is not a small matter because most of the world’s internet runs through these cables. The internet that appears above the ground is actually run by fiber cables laid under the sea, which connect one country to another.

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Internet’s connection with Hormuz

The data was analysed to understand the whole matter. It was revealed that there is a large network of internet cables under the Strait of Hormuz. This area is very important not only for oil, but also for the Internet. Many large cables pass through this area, connecting Asia, Africa and Europe. That is, if there is a problem here, it can affect many countries simultaneously.

How Bad Is It For India?

This matter is even more important for India because many of these cables come directly to India and connect in Mumbai and Chennai. These cables connect India with Gulf countries, Europe and Africa.

In today’s time, the internet is not limited to social media. Banking, UPI payment, office work, online studies, video streaming and company data all depend on this.

If the internet becomes slow, expensive or closed for some time, then its effect on the daily life of common people will be clearly seen. Apart from this, if there is any fault in the cable, it may take a long time to fix it. Because working under the sea is not easy. The threat was not limited to war. Now the internet has also become a big factor. If the situation worsens in the future, it may affect almost everyone.

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