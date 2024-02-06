Home

Will King Charles Abdicate The Throne? How Will Cancer Affect His Royal Duties? Here’s What Buckingham Palace Indicates

The Buckingham Palace has issued a statement informing the world about King Charles cancer diagnosis. Does this mean that King Charles will abdicate? How will cancer affect his royal duties? Read to know..

King Charles III (Reuters)

New Delhi The King of United Kingdom and 14 other Commonwealth realms and the successor of Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles III has been in the headlines and the reason is unfortunate. In a public announcement, the Buckingham Palace has announced that King Charles III has been diagnosed with ‘a form of cancer’ and that he has ‘commenced a schedule of regular treatments’. Amid the news of King Charles III’s cancer, a question arises that whether the King will abdicate the throne or not and how will cancer affect his royal duties? Here is what the Buckingham Palace is indicating…

Will King Charles Abdicate?

As mentioned earlier, Buckingham Palace has announced that King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer. Following his Cancer diagnosis, will King Charles abdicate the thrown? To clear the air, there has been no such announcement or indication regarding the same, however, the public announcement does mention that the King ‘has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties.’

How Will Cancer Affect King Charles III’s Royal Duties?

King Charles III will be postponing all public-facing duties but throughout the period of treatment, he ‘will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.’ The Buckingham Palace has said that the King will step back from the public duties and is expecting the senior officials to stand in for him. The Britain Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak has also wished for King Charles’ speedy recovery; his social media post on ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter) read, “Wishing His Majesty a full and speedy recovery. I have no doubt he’ll be back to full strength in no time and I know the whole country will be wishing him well.”

King Charles III Cancer: Buckingham Palace Official Announcement

In the evening on February 5, 2024 (Britain Time), a Statement has been issued by the Buckingham Palace, informing the world about King Charles III’s cancer diagnosis. The Buckingham Palace Statement reads, “During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer. His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.”

The statement further says, “The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible. His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”

