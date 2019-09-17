New Delhi: US President Donald Trump on Monday said that he will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, soon.

While he will address members of the Indian diaspora with PM Modi on September 22 in Houston, Texas at the ‘Howdy Modi’ event, it is not known when and where he will meet the Pakistan Prime Minister.

Addressing reporters outside the White House, the US President said, “I’ll be meeting the Prime Ministers of India and Pakistan. I also think a lot of progress has been made there.” It is understood that the ‘there’ reference was for Kashmir, the special status of which was revoked by India on August 5, leading to tensions with Pakistan.

On Monday, the White House confirmed that President Trump will share the stage with Prime Minister at ‘Howdy Modi’, which will be the first time that an American President will address thousands of Indian-Americans at one place in the US.

Prime Minister Modi, responding to this, called it a ‘special gesture.’

The special gesture of President @realDonaldTrump to join us in Houston highlights the strength of the relationship and recognition of the contribution of the Indian community to American society and economy. #HowdyModi — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 16, 2019

The ‘Howdy Modi’ event will take place at Houston’s NRG Stadium, which is expected to be attended by 50,000 members of the Indian-American diaspora. Previously, he has addressed two events in the US, at New York’s famous Madison Square Garden (MSG) in 2014 and the Silicon Valley in 2016.

At 3.2 million, the Indian-Americans constitute the richest ethnic group in the US.

Donald Trump, who defeated Hillary Clinton in the 2016 US Presidential elections, is seeking re-election next year. A Republican, he has already his candidature for the same.