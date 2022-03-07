New Delhi: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday said the people of the country will “not forgive” nor “forget” as Russian forces stepped up shelling on Ukrainian cities on 12th day of its invasion. “Today, a family of four, parents and two children, were killed in Irpin as they were trying to leave the city. We will not forgive. We will not forget,” Ukraine President Zelenskyy said, The Kyiv Independent reported.Also Read - American Express Suspends Operations in Russia and Belarus

Ukraine President Zelenskyy said Russia announced that "tomorrow it will be bombing our defense industry enterprises. Most of them are located in our cities, with civilians around. It's a murder, simply a murder. And I didn't see any world leader react to it today, any Western politician."

Zelenskyy said the sanctions imposed by West against Russian were "not enough". "The audacity of the aggressor is a clear signal for the West that the imposed sanctions aren't enough. You can't hide from this reality. You can't hide from the new killings in Ukraine," Zelenskyy said as per the report.

Ukraine President Zelenskyy also criticised Western leaders for not responding to Russia’s latest threat. “Think about the feeling of impunity that the occupiers have that they announce their atrocities in advance! All because there is no reaction. Not a word. It’s like all Western leaders are gone today. I hope you will at least notice it tomorrow, and react to it,” Ukraine President Zelenskyy said.

Russian forces intensified shelling of cities in Ukraine’s center, north and south, a Ukrainian official said, upending attempts to evacuate besieged civilians. With the Ukrainian leader urging his people to fight in the streets, Russian President Vladimir Putin shifted blame for the invasion, saying Moscow’s attacks could be halted “only if Kyiv ceases hostilities”.

The outskirts of Kyiv, Chernihiv in the north, Mykolaiv in the south, and Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city, faced stepped-up shelling late Sunday, presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovich said. Heavy artillery hit residential areas in Kharkiv and shelling damaged a television tower, according to local officials.

“This is likely to represent an effort to break Ukrainian morale,” the UK Ministry of Defense said of Russian tactics as the war entered its 12th day Monday. Fighting has caused 1.5 million people to flee the country, which the head of the UN refugee agency called “the fastest-growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II”.

(With inputs from AP)