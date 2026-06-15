‘Will not pull back from…’: Israel shares big statement after US-Iran share peace deal update

Following the US-Iran peace deal announcement, Israel reaffirmed that its forces will remain in southern Lebanon, with leaders insisting operations against Hezbollah will continue regardless of the agreement.

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US President Donald Trump greets Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (AP Photo)

Iran-Israel peace deal: In a significant geopolitical development as Iran and the US led by President Donald Trump announce peace deal on Monday, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz has declared that the Israeli military will not pull back from its positions across the border. In the recent statement given by Israel, the war-impacted country has drawn a firm line against the newly announced American-led diplomatic framework. The statement from the Israeli Minister is critical as Israel is one of the biggest parties in the Iran-US war that broke out on February. Here are all the details you need to know about the recent developments in Iran-Israel peace deal and how has Israel reacted to the development.

How has Israel reacted to Iran-Israel peace deal?

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz has declared that the Israeli military will not pull back from its positions across the border, drawing a firm line against the newly announced American-led diplomatic framework. In the latest development, Israeli media reported that Jerusalem has directly communicated its refusal to comply with international withdrawal timelines to US President Donald Trump.

‘External diplomatic pressures will not alter our plans’: Israel Defence Minister

According to reports by Israeli media, Defence Minister Israel Katz outlined a highly assertive national security posture, making it clear that external diplomatic pressures will not alter the state’s current defensive deployment. While detailing Israel’s security policy, the Defence Minister stated that “The IDF will remain indefinitely in security zones in Lebanon, Syria, and Gaza to protect Israeli citizens.”

Also read: ‘Iran-US memorandum has never been….’: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi makes big statement after Trump’s claims

Katz strongly reinforced this hardline stance by confirming that Jerusalem has already confronted its closest ally over the parameters of the newly brokered agreement. “We firmly oppose withdrawing from Lebanon, a position made clear to the US,” the Defence Minister asserted. The leader further issued a severe, direct warning to Tehran regarding any potential escalation along the northern border, stating,

‘Israel will strike back with full force‘: Israel’s new warning

“If Iran attacks over Lebanon, Israel will strike back with full force.”

Also read: Where is Iran’s new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei? Why is he missing from Iran-US talks? Here’s what we know

According to the Israeli media, Katz emphasised that “Israel rejects withdrawal from Lebanon despite all existing and future pressures,” adding that Prime Minister Benjamin “Netanyahu made this clear to US President Trump.”

(With inputs from agencies)