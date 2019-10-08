New Delhi: Turkey’s economy will be obliterated if it does anything ‘off-limits’ in Syria, US President Donald Trump warned in a no-holds-barred tweet on Monday.

As I have stated strongly before, and just to reiterate, if Turkey does anything that I, in my great and unmatched wisdom, consider to be off limits, I will totally destroy and obliterate the Economy of Turkey (I’ve done before!). They must, with Europe and others, watch over… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2019

….the captured ISIS fighters and families. The U.S. has done far more than anyone could have ever expected, including the capture of 100% of the ISIS Caliphate. It is time now for others in the region, some of great wealth, to protect their own territory. THE USA IS GREAT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2019

Trump’s extraordinary Twitter warning against NATO ally Turkey came just after the White House announced a US military drawdown in Turkish-Syrian border areas, reported AFP.

The diplomatic and political turmoil first erupted late Sunday when the White House announced that it was removing troops in the Syria-Turkey border area and that “Turkey will soon be moving forward with its long-planned operation into Northern Syria.”

That came shortly after a phone call between Trump and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has long wanted to target the Kurdish militias operating in Syria.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that his army was ready to launch operations against Kurdish militants in Syria at any moment following the US announcement that it would not stand in the way.

“There is a phrase that we always say: we can come any night without warning,” Mr Erdogan said as reported by the AFP.

“It is absolutely out of the question for us to further tolerate the threats from these terrorist groups,” he said, referring to Kurdish militants.