Will PM Tarique Rahman attend BRICS Summit in India? Bangladesh Foreign Minister dodges question amid New Delhi’s invite

BRICS was originally formed by Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. The grouping expanded in 2024 with the addition of Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates. Indonesia became a member in 2025.

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Bangladesh has not yet confirmed whether Prime Minister Tarique Rahman will travel to India for the upcoming BRICS Summit, despite an invitation from New Delhi to join an outreach session. Bangladesh Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman avoided giving a direct answer when asked on Tuesday if the prime minister would attend the meeting in New Delhi.

The question came during a press briefing after Khalilur Rahman took charge as the President of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Responding to a PTI question about the prime minister’s possible BRICS visit, Khalilur Rahman said he was speaking in his capacity as UN General Assembly president at the briefing. He said questions related to his country’s national or bilateral matters should be raised with him separately in his role as Bangladesh’s foreign minister.

His response has added to uncertainty over whether Tarique Rahman will be present at the summit.

India invites Bangladesh PM to BRICS outreach session

India, which is currently chairing BRICS, has invited Tarique Rahman to participate in the grouping’s outreach programme. The invitation was extended to him in his capacity as the current chair of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC).

BIMSTEC brings together seven countries — India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Myanmar and Thailand.

The BRICS summit is scheduled to be held in New Delhi on September 12 and 13. Leaders are expected to discuss major international and economic issues, including the impact of the continuing crisis in West Asia.

No confirmation from Dhaka yet

India has also said that there is no fresh information about Bangladesh confirming the prime minister’s participation.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Tuesday that New Delhi had not received any update regarding Dhaka’s decision on Tarique Rahman’s attendance.

India-Bangladesh ties under spotlight

Tarique Rahman’s possible visit is likely to attract attention because of the recent tensions between India and Bangladesh. Relations between the two neighbours have faced difficulties since former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina left the country following the political upheaval in August 2024 and travelled to India.

New Delhi’s decision to provide her political asylum has been a sensitive issue in relations between the two countries.

About BRICS

BRICS was originally formed by Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. The grouping expanded in 2024 with the addition of Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates. Indonesia became a member in 2025.

The expanded bloc now consists of 11 countries and has become an important platform for major emerging economies.

Together, its members account for nearly half of the world’s population and around 40 per cent of global GDP, while their combined share of global trade is estimated at about 26 per cent.