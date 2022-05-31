Moscow: Even as the Russia-Ukraine war refuses to end anytime soon, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) official on Tuesday said Russian President Vladimir Putin has a severe form of rapidly progressing cancer and he is losing his eyesight. As per the FSB, Russian President Vladimir Putin has been given a maximum of two to three years to live, as his reported cancer progresses.Also Read - Petrol, Diesel Prices To Rise Again? Brent Crude Hits Two-Month High Ahead Of EU Meeting

The FSB official said,” We are told he is suffering from headaches and when he appears on TV he needs pieces of paper with everything written in huge letters to read what he’s going to say. They are so big each page can only hold a couple of sentences. His eyesight is seriously worsening. And his limbs are now also shaking uncontrollably.” Also Read - Russia Test Fires Tsirkon Hypersonic Cruise Missile Days After QUAD Summit

The official statement from FSB comes amid growing speculation about the Russian President’s rapidly detreating health. However, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has denied speculation that President Putin was ill, saying there were no signs pointing to any ailment. Also Read - Supply Chain Constraints Push Oil Prices Near Two-Month High

The Independent said in its report that the FSB official revealed the latest about Putin’s health in a message to former Russian spy Boris Karpichkov, who lives in the UK.

Earlier this month, The Express had carried a report which had claimed that Putin underwent a surgery to remove fluid from his abdomen. As per the report, the surgery went well and without complications.

On the political front, Putin had last met with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Sochi. Even during the event, the Russian President was seen on camera awkwardly twisting his feet while both the leaders sat down for talks.

The speculations of him suffering from Parkinson’s and MS on top of cancer came to the limelight when Putin was spotted making odd movements on TV.