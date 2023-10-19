‘Will Remember Where You Stood’: Palestine-American Lawmaker Rashida Tlaib Accuses Biden Of ‘Genocide’ In Gaza

"Your war and destruction only approach has opened my eyes and many Palestinian Americans and Muslims Americans like me," Rashida Tlaib wrote, adding "We will remember where you stood."

Washington: Rashida Tlaib, the sole Palestinian American in the US Congress has accused the Joe Biden administration of funding a “genocide” against Palestinians and put the onus on Israeli military for bombing a hospital in Gaza, Fox News reported. Rep Tlaib broke down into tears and called for a ceasefire in the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas while addressing a pro-Palestine rally on Capitol Hill on Wednesday.

“That’s what’s been really painful — just continue to watch people think it’s okay to bomb a hospital where children. You know, what’s so hard sometimes is watching those videos and the people telling the kids, ‘Don’t cry.’ But like, let them cry! And they’re shaking, and somebody — you know this — they keep telling them not to cry in Arabic. They can cry, I can cry, we all can cry. If we’re not crying, something is wrong,” Tlaib was quoted as saying by Fox News.

“I’m telling you right now President Biden, not all America is with you on this one. And you need to wake up and understand that,” she added. “We are literally watching people commit genocide and killing a vast majority… and we still stand by and say nothing. We will remember this.”

She blasted President Biden for his response to the Israel-Hamas war after a hospital in the war-torn Gaza Strip was hit by airstrikes that reportedly killed at least 500 Palestinians. Taking to X, she called out Biden — who’s normally a political ally of the Michigan Democrat — after the Palestinian health ministry said that an Israeli airstrike had devastated the al-Ahli Baptist Hospital.

“Your war and destruction only approach has opened my eyes and many Palestinian Americans and Muslims Americans like me,” she wrote. “We will remember where you stood.”

Israel just bombed the Baptist Hospital killing 500 Palestinians (doctors, children, patients) just like that. @POTUS this is what happens when you refuse to facilitate a ceasefire & help de-escalate. Your war and destruction only approach has opened my eyes and many… https://t.co/mZYoifT7bj — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) October 17, 2023

United States President Joe Biden who arrived on Wednesday on an official visit to Tel Aviv backed Israel’s claim that the explosion on the Gaza hospital seemed to have been carried out by the “other team” in reference to Palestine terror group Hamas.He also asserted that the US will make sure that Israel would get what it requires to defend itself from Hamas attacks.

Addressing a joint media briefing with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Biden said, “We have to also bear in mind that Hamas does not represent all the Palestinian people and it has brought them only suffering.

“On Tuesday’s attack on the Al-Ahli hospital, Biden said he was “deeply saddened” and “outraged” and emphasised that the preliminary data says that the explosion was done by Hamas.

(With inputs from agencies)

