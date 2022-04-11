Islamabad: Shehbaz Sharif, the newly elected Prime Minister of Pakistan, on Monday, dubbed ousted PM Imran Khan’s “foreign conspiracy” claims as “drama”, saying “he will resign and go home if it is proved”.Also Read - 'India Desires Peace in a Region Free of Terror': PM Modi Congratulates New Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif

Shehbaz, who took the oath as Pakistan's 23rd Prime Minister, said that good has prevailed over evil.

Pakistan's National Security Committee would be briefed on a controversial letter related to the so-called foreign conspiracy, he said, terming Khan's "foreign conspiracy" claims as "drama".

Imran Khan had alleged that the US was involved in a conspiracy to topple his government.

“I will resign and go home if any conspiracy is proved in the letter controversy,” said Shehbaz.

Shehbaz, 70, was elected unopposed as the new Prime Minister of Pakistan by Parliament after rival candidate Shah Mahmood Qureshi announced that his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party will boycott the voting and staged a walkout.

Shehbaz received 174 votes, two more than the majority of 172.

(With agency inputs)