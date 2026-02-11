Home

‘Will reveal all secrets if…’: Jeffrey Epstein’s girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell’s ‘offer’ to President Trump

US agencies investigating the Epstein file are looking for anyone who was associated with Epstein and may have assisted him in his wrongdoing.

Ghislaine Maxwell is the former girlfriend of Jeffrey Epstein, the main culprit.

New Delhi: The world is stunned by the revelations in the Epstein Files. These files have revealed truths that are hard to believe. Now, Ghislaine Noel Marion Maxwell, a key figure in this scandal that exposed VIPs and the girlfriend of Jeffrey Epstein, the main culprit, has requested clemency from US President Donald Trump.

The story of Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein reveals a complex and dark scandal involving sex trafficking, exploitation, and abuse of power. Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein once held sway not only in America but also in the corridors of world power.

Daughter of British socialite

Ghislaine Maxwell is the daughter of British socialite and former media mogul Robert Maxwell. Born in 1961, Maxwell is known as Jeffrey Epstein’s former girlfriend and close associate. Maxwell was accused of luring and exploiting minor girls for sex trafficking with Epstein. She was arrested in 2020 and pleaded guilty in a New York court in 2021 to child sex trafficking and other crimes. A US court sentenced her to 20 years in prison. Maxwell is currently serving her sentence in a federal prison in Texas.

Maxwell’s appeal to President Trump for a pardon

On February 9, 2026, the US House Oversight Committee questioned Maxwell from prison regarding the Epstein case. But Maxwell did not answer any questions, citing the Fifth Amendment, a provision of the US Constitution that protects against self-incrimination.

However, her lawyer, David Oscar Marcus, told the committee that if President Donald Trump grants her a pardon or a commutation of her sentence, Maxwell is willing to speak fully and honestly. This means that in such a situation, Maxwell is willing to reveal all secrets related to Epstein.

Former President Bill Clinton

Jeffrey Epstein’s former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, told House lawmakers on Monday, February 9, that if President Donald Trump commutes her prison sentence, she is willing to testify that neither she nor former President Bill Clinton did anything wrong in their relationship with Epstein.

This is, in effect, an offer to become a government witness in exchange for clemency. Committee Chairman James Comer rejected it, stating that Maxwell does not deserve mercy because she is a “very bad person.” President Trump has not responded to Maxwell’s demand.

US agencies investigating the Epstein file are looking for anyone who was associated with Epstein and may have assisted him in his wrongdoing. So far, revelations have revealed how both Trump and Clinton spent time with Epstein in the 1990s and early 2000s, but neither has been accused of wrongdoing.

