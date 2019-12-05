New Delhi: Cash-strapped Pakistan has now decided to sell off precious government properties for better utilisation of funds on public welfare projects. “The non-utilisation of government assets in an effective manner in the past had manifest criminal negligence,” PM Imran Khan has reportedly said.

During a meeting here over the utilisation of numerous properties owned by different ministries and federal departments, Khan warned that stern action would be initiated against officers found to be creating hurdles in the identification of non-utilised government-owned properties, reports The News International.

Khan directed asset management committee, relevant federal ministries and provincial governments to resolve all matters pertaining to the identified properties within a week, so that decision over their proper utilisation could be implemented.

Privatisation Commission Secretary Rizwan Malik said that under the decisions of the federal cabinet, during the months of February to March, every ministry was tasked to identify at least three such properties.

In the first phase, different ministries had identified 32 such properties so far.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken several measures to shore up funds for the country. Soon after he took charge as the PM, he auctioned 70 cars that belonged to the government. He has also travelled by commercial airlines to save money.

