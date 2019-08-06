In his first reaction to the revoking of Article 370, Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that his forces will go to any extent to fulfill their obligations towards the people of Kashmir.

Bajwa held a meeting of the corps commanders in General Headquarters (GHQ) Rawalpindi to review the security situation in view of India withdrawing special status to Jammu and Kashmir and organizing the state.

A statement by Pakistan Army’s Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that Islamabad never recognized Articles 370 and 35A.

The Pakistan Army also supported its government’s rejection of Indian actions in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian forces have been closely monitoring activities of the Pakistan Army on the border, said sources. New Delhi has also prepared for any contingency, said an official.