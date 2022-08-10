Beijing: China on Wednesday yet again threatened to take over Taiwan even as tensions and a “silent war” brewing over the contentious issue. China has not ruled out the use of military means to achieve the purpose. “We will work with the greatest sincerity and exert our utmost efforts to achieve peaceful reunification,” DPA news agency quoted a white paper on the Taiwan issue published by the Chinese government as saying. “But we will not renounce the use of force, and we reserve the option of taking all necessary measures. Use of force would be the last resort taken under compelling circumstances. We will only be forced to take drastic measures to respond to the provocation of separatist elements or external forces should they ever cross our red lines.Also Read - Hillary Clinton Trolls Donald Trump After FBI Raid, Latter Throws A Fit As Son Eric Whines

"Let there be no doubt, we will tolerate no foreign interference in Taiwan, we will thwart any attempt to divide our country, and we will combine as a mighty force for national reunification and rejuvenation.

"The historic goal of reuniting our motherland must be realized and will be realised," it said.

This is not the first time that China has made such remarks regarding Taiwan. Last week, the Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi visited the island nation which had rattled Beijing as Xi Jinping warned Joe Biden of serious consequences in a virtual meeting.

China had also launched live war drills in six maritime areas around Taiwan.