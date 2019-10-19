New Delhi: Bangladesh Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Saturday broke his silence over Thursday’s incident involving India’s Border Security Force (BSF) and his country’s Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB), expressing confidence that the incident would not have an impact on the bilateral ties between the two countries.

The minister also said that if needed, he would also speak to his counterpart, Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah and added that the incident was a result of ‘misunderstanding’ between the two border guarding forces.

A BSF jawan from Uttar Pradesh, Vijay Bhan Singh, lost his life while constable Rajveer Singh was injured after BGB personnel fired at the BSF troops during a flag meeting along the India-Bangladesh border. In their defence, the BGB said that a patrol party had entered Bangladesh ‘illegally’ to take back a fisherman in their custody and they had to open fire in ‘self-defence.’

The BSF, however, refuted the BGB’s claims saying that the firing was, in fact, unprovoked and that its troops could not even retaliate.

The incident took place along the riverine border between the two countries in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district. According to the BSF, they were approached by two fishermen, who were among three fishermen arrested by the BGB while they were fishing in the Padma river. The two later returned and informed the BSF post in Kakrimachar about the incident and told them that a third fisherman was still in BGB’s custody.

It was while trying to resolve this issue that Thursday’s incident took place.

On the third fisherman, the Bangladesh Home Minister said that he too would be released soon and said that the Director Generals (DGs) of the two forces, which he said shared a cordial relationship, would sit down and resolve the dispute.

The incident took place just days after Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina visited India for an event, and also held bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.