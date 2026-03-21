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Will the US and Iran agree to a ceasefire amid escalating war? Donald Trump makes big statement, says Can have dialogue, but…

Will the US and Iran agree to a ceasefire amid escalating war? Donald Trump makes big statement, says ‘Can have dialogue, but…’

The ongoing war between the US and Iran continues to intensify, Will there be any ceasefire agreement between US and Iran? Here's what Trump said.

Will the US and Iran agree to a ceasefire amid escalating war? Donald Trump makes big statement, says ‘Can have dialogue, but…'

The ongoing war between the United States, Israel, and Iran has caused widespread destruction, with over 1300 Iranians killed. The escalation comes amid heightened tensions after joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran began on February 28, prompting retaliatory attacks by Iran and its regional allies against Israeli and US interests across the Middle East. March 21 marks 22 days of the ongoing war. Amid this tense situation, the United States President Donald Trump has finally made a big statement regarding the ceasefire.

Will the US and Iran move toward dialogue despite rejecting a ceasefire?

Earlier on Friday (local time), US President Trump stated the US is not seeking a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict involving Iran, asserting that military operations remain a priority.”

Before departing for Palm Beach, Florida, Trump stated,”We can have dialogue, but I don’t want to do a ceasefire. You don’t do a ceasefire when you’re literally obliterating the other side… we’re not looking to do that,” as reported by news agency ANI.

What did Trump mean by saying ‘can have dialogue, but no ceasefire’?

Trump said he was surprised by the United Kingdom’s decision to allow them to use their military bases for strikes on Iranian missile sites targeting shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. The US President said, “I was a little surprised at the UK, to be honest with you. They should have acted a lot faster.”

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The UK recently expanded its approval for US forces to use British bases for what it described as “defensive operations” aimed at degrading Iranian missile capabilities linked to attacks on vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

Is the rift between Trump and NATO deepening?

On the other hand, the rift between Trump and NATO deepened as he called members of the pact “cowards” and warned that he would “remember” their refusal to help open the Strait of Hormuz. Taking to Truth Social, Trump wrote, “Without the U.S.A., NATO IS A PAPER TIGER! They didn’t want to join the fight to stop a Nuclear Powered Iran. Now that fight is Militarily WON, with very little danger for them, they complain about the high oil prices they are forced to pay, but don’t want to help open the Strait of Hormuz, a simple military maneuver that is the single reason for the high oil prices. So easy for them to do, with so little risk. COWARDS, and we will REMEMBER!”

In another post, Trump stated that the United States is nearing its military objectives in the Middle East, particularly in relation to Iran, and indicated a possible winding down of operations. :We are getting very close to meeting our objectives as we consider winding down our great Military efforts in the Middle East with respect to the Terrorist Regime of Iran: (1) Completely degrading Iranian Missile Capability, Launchers, and everything else pertaining to them. (2) Destroying Iran’s Defense Industrial Base. (3) Eliminating their Navy and Air Force, including Anti Aircraft Weaponry. (4) Never allowing Iran to get even close to Nuclear Capability, and always being in a position where the U.S.A. can quickly and powerfully react to such a situation, should it take place. (5) Protecting, at the highest level, our Middle Eastern Allies, including Israel, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, and others. The Hormuz Strait will have to be guarded and policed, as necessary, by other Nations who use it — The United States does not! If asked, we will help these Countries in their Hormuz efforts, but it shouldn’t be necessary once Iran’s threat is eradicated. Importantly, it will be an easy Military Operation for them. Thank you for your attention to this matter!,” posted Trump.

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