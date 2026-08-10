Will Trump order more strikes on Iran? US President says taking ‘low-key’ approach, rules out fresh military offensive

Trump's statement come amid stalled negotiations between Iran, Oman and the US aimed at reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

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Trump says US taking "low-key" approach towards Iran, not seeking fresh military offensive(Photo Credit: X@WhiteHouse)

While the situation with Iran remains tense over the Strait of Hormuz, Donald Trump announced on Sunday (according to local time) that the US is taking a “low-key” approach towards Iran. He has made it clear that the US is not currently planning to conduct any military actions, as reported by Axios. “We are low keying it,” Axios quoted the US president. He further stated that the US was only “semi-negotiating” with Iran and was observing the country’s deteriorating economic situation closely. Furthermore, Trump added, “We are only semi-negotiating with them. We are just watching Iran with its huge inflation and the fact they have no money.”

Will Trump order more strikes on Iran? What did Trump say about the US approach towards Iran?

Trump stated that Iran was “in really bad shape” financially and alleged that the country in the Persian Gulf was unable to pay its army personnel. He also claimed that the naval blockade imposed by the United States has added more problems to the economy of Iran. Nevertheless, he remarked that with oil prices that have dropped slightly above 75 dollars, the consequences of the war for American consumers have been minimized.

Also Read: Trump says Iran war could end ‘pretty soon’; voices confidence over Strait of Hormuz negotiations

Trump has compared the current situation with Iran to that in a chess game, stating, “It will work out. It always works out. It’s like a chess game,” Axios reported. The relations between the US and Iran have not been the best lately due to a significant incident in the Strait of Hormuz, which is a crucial ship route for oil transportation across the globe.

Is the US planning a fresh military offensive against Iran?

Trump’s statement come amid stalled negotiations between Iran, Oman and the US aimed at reopening the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has since set up some new terms for the negotiations, such as the removal of the US Navy blockade and pulling away US forces from Iranian territory. Previously, the US Defence Department requested all American companies producing weapons to step up their production and deliveries amid concerns over a shortage of critical munitions linked to the war with Iran.

According to the US Central Command’s tweet, “US Sailors stand watch on the bridge of USS Ross (DDG 71). Ross is one of over 20 U.S. warships deployed to the Middle East supporting military missions, including strict enforcement of the U.S. blockade against Iran. As of Aug. 9, CENTCOM has redirected 55 commercial vessels, disabled 2, and boarded 2 to ensure compliance.”

Also Read: Is Trump pursuing a Venezuela-style strategy in Iran? US President warns Tehran against nuclear ambitions

U.S. Sailors stand watch on the bridge of USS Ross (DDG 71). Ross is one of over 20 U.S. warships deployed to the Middle East supporting military missions, including strict enforcement of the U.S. blockade against Iran. As of Aug. 9, CENTCOM has redirected 55 commercial vessels,… pic.twitter.com/B5NCpX7Nxw — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) August 9, 2026

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran is currently not holding direct negotiations with Washington and is only exchanging messages through intermediaries, Al Jazeera reported.”There are efforts underway to create grounds for negotiations,” Araghchi said.