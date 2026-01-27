Home

Will Ukraine Join European Union next year? President Zelenskyy answers

Ukraine vs European Union: In a significant global update amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has given a big statement on joining the European Union. In the recent statement, the Ukrainian President has said that Ukraine expects to join the European Union in 2027. As per a report carried by BBC, Zelenskyy met with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer, where he reportedly discussed Ukraine’s EU accession goal by 2027 and the energy situation following Russian attacks.

As per the report, the Ukrainian President and Australian leaders also touched on recent trilateral talks in the UAE involving Ukraine, US, and Russia, focusing on military issues and security guarantees. Here are all the details you need to know about what Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on joining EU.

What Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on joining EU?

“Ukraine’s accession to the European Union is one of the key security guarantees not only for us, but also for all of Europe. After all, Europe’s collective strength is possible, in particular, thanks to Ukraine’s security, technological, and economic contributions. That is why we are speaking about a concrete date – 2027 – and we count on partners’ support for our position”, Ukrainian President said on joining the European Union.

What Zelenskyy said on Ukraine-Russia-US peace talks in Abu Dhabi?

Ukraine, Russia and the United States concluded the second day of US-facilitated trilateral peace talks in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, with Kyiv describing the discussions as “constructive” even as Russian attacks on Ukrainian territory continued, a report carried by IANS news agency said.

Commenting on the outcome of the two-day engagement in the United Arab Emirates, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the talks, held in a trilateral format for the first time in years, focused on outlining possible parameters to end the war and on security guarantees required to sustain any future agreement.

“Our delegation delivered a report; the meetings in the UAE have concluded,” Zelenskyy wrote in a post on X.

“A lot was discussed, and it is important that the conversations were constructive,” he said.

The discussions brought together senior military and intelligence officials from all three sides. Ukraine’s delegation was led by Defence Minister Rustem Umerov and included military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov.

(With inputs from agencies)

