Home

News

Will US capture Russian President Putin in manner similar to Venezuelan President Maduro? What is Trumps plan?

Will US capture Russian President Putin in manner similar to Venezuelan President Maduro? What is Trump’s plan?

Following President Maduro's arrest, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy said that if dictators should be treated this way, then the US knows what to do next. His statement was directly linked to Putin,

New Delhi: Will Russian President Vladimir Putin be captured like Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and taken to the USA? This question has risen after Maduro was dragged from his bed to a New York prison by the US military. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy’s veiled remarks after Maduro’s arrest fuelled these speculations. Now, US President Donald Trump has clarified the situation.

4-year-long war

This question gained traction because Trump has been putting immense pressure to end the four-year-long war between Russia and Ukraine. However, sometimes Putin and sometimes Zelenskyy have acted as obstacles to the completion of this peace agreement. While Trump and Zelenskyy have reached an agreement on most issues, some points remain unresolved. President Putin has kept the world guessing about his stance on this issue.

Trump on ending the Russia-Ukraine war

Will Trump launch an operation to capture Putin similar to the one against Maduro? The US president answered the question during a meeting with oil and gas industry leaders, where he clearly stated that he is very disappointed with Putin’s behaviour, but a military operation against him like the one against Maduro is “not necessary.” Trump says that ending the Russia-Ukraine war should have been an easy task for him, but it is proving to be far more complicated than expected.

International warrant against Putin

Following President Maduro’s arrest, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy said that if dictators should be treated this way, then the US knows what to do next. His statement was directly linked to Putin, as the International Criminal Court has also issued a warrant against Putin for war crimes.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Trump’s observation on Russia-Ukraine war

US President Trump has now cleared the air of speculation, saying, “I don’t think a mission to arrest Putin would be necessary. Our relations with him have always been good, but I am disappointed. I have resolved eight wars in the world. I thought the Ukraine issue would also be very easy and I would resolve it quickly.”

Expressing concern over the devastation of the war, Trump said that nearly 31,000 people lost their lives last month alone, most of whom were Russian soldiers. He said that the war has also severely damaged Russia’s economy. Trump reiterated that he wants to end this war as soon as possible because a large number of soldiers are losing their lives every day.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.