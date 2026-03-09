Home

Will US and Israel launch special operation to seize Iran’s 450 kg uranium? Donald Trump says…

A US official said the Trump administration is considering two options: completely removing the material from Iran or sending nuclear experts to dilute it on site.

New Delhi: After bombing Iran from the air for the past week, the US is now preparing to conduct a commando operation. American investigative website Axios reported this information, citing four officials familiar with the discussions. According to these officials, US and Israeli officials are considering launching a commando operation to enter Iran and seize 450 kg of uranium.

Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan

US President Donald Trump says his main objective is to destroy Iran’s nuclear weapons capability permanently. Iran possesses 450 kg of 60% enriched uranium. According to scientists, if this is true, Iran could build a nuclear bomb within weeks. Although the US bombings heavily damaged Iran’s nuclear facilities, such as Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan nuclear plants, Iran had already hidden 450 kg of uranium before the US bombings.

Will US and Israel send commandos?

According to four officials familiar with the discussions, troops would have to be deployed into Iran to seize the enriched uranium. Iran has hidden the enriched uranium in underground bunkers. But the question is: wouldn’t sending troops into Iran be the biggest mistake for the US and Israel? However, many things regarding the deployment of troops are still unknown, such as; it is currently unclear whether the US and Israel will conduct a joint mission, and commandos will only be deployed when Iranian forces are no longer a threat to ground troops.

US Congressional briefing

At a US Congressional briefing on Tuesday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio was asked whether Iran’s enriched uranium would be secured. He replied, “People will have to go and get it,” but did not specify who those people would be.

Trump considering two options

An Israeli defense official said that Donald Trump and his core team are seriously considering sending a special operations unit to Iran to carry out a specific mission. Another US official said the Trump administration is considering two options: completely removing the material from Iran or sending nuclear experts to dilute it on site.

This mission would likely include International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) scientists along with special operators. Two sources familiar with the matter said such operations were part of the options briefed to Trump before the war.

Where is Iran’s uranium stored?

A major question for US officials is where Iran has hidden 450 kg of uranium. The second question is how to reach that location and get it out of Iran? Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on Saturday, Trump said that sending ground troops is possible, but only for good reasons. He said that if we do so, the Iranians will be so weakened that they cannot fight a ground war. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told Axios that Trump “wisely keeps all options open and does not rule anything out.”

