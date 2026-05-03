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Will US resume strikes on Iran? Donald Trump warns Tehran of action if they misbehave

Will US resume strikes on Iran? Donald Trump warns Tehran of action if ‘they misbehave’

Is the US preparing for another round of strikes on Iran? Trump has issued a stern warning to Tehran. Read the detailed story to know more.

'If they misbehave...': Trump says US could restart strikes on Iran (Photo/Reuters)

Tensions between the United States and Iran have continued to escalate since February 28, 2026, when the US, in a joint coordination with Israel, launched military strikes on Iranian targets. According to the Tasnim News Agency, Iran has submitted a 14-point plan to the United States, outlining a sweeping framework aimed at “ending the war” on all fronts, including Lebanon. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has issued a stern warning to Iran.

Is the US preparing for another round of strikes on Iran?

Trump on Saturday stated that he had received information regarding the concept of a deal with Iran, although specific details pertaining to that agreement had not yet been provided. He did warn, however, about the possibility of reinitiating military actions against Iran should they misbehave.

Also Read: ‘Israel, Middle East, Europe would have been blown to pieces’: Donald Trump on Iran’s nuclear threat

Is Tehran at risk of triggering renewed US strikes?

A senior Iranian official, as cited by Reuters, said on ‌Saturday that an Iranian proposal would open shipping passage through the Strait of Hormuz and lift the US Blockade on Iran, while deferring talks on its nuclear programme to a later stage: an offer that Trump has so far rejected.

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What did Trump say about the 14-point Iranian proposal?

Before boarding a plane to Miami at West Palm Beach, Florida, Trump stated about the Iranian proposal, “They told me about the concept of the deal. They’re going to give me the exact wording now. ” He went on to say on his social media platform that he could not envision the proposals being acceptable and that “Iran has not paid sufficient price for its actions,” Reuters reported.

Sharing a post on the Truth Social media platform, Trump wrote,” I will soon be reviewing the plan that Iran has just sent to us, but can’t imagine that it would be acceptable in that they have not yet paid a big enough price for what they have done to Humanity, and the World, over the last 47 years. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP”

What did Trump say about the strikes?

When asked whether he may initiate additional strikes against Iran, Trump replied, “I don’t want to say that. I mean, I can’t tell that to a reporter. If ⁠they misbehave, if they do something bad, right now we’ll see. But it’s a possibility that could happen, ” Reuters reported.

Also Read: ‘Not a war’: Trump makes big statement on Iran; claims he stopped India-Pakistan war with tariff threats

The 14-point proposal comes in response to an earlier nine-point plan sent by Washington, which allegedly included a two-month timeline for a ceasefire. Tehran, however, is said to have rejected any extended interim arrangement, insisting instead that a comprehensive resolution be achieved within 30 days and framed around a permanent “end to the war” rather than a temporary truce.

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