‘Will work with Iran to retrieve, destroy its enriched uranium’: US President Trump makes big statement

President Trump announced the US will help retrieve and destroy Iran's enriched uranium if a peace deal is struck, warning military action will continue otherwise.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/world/will-work-with-iran-to-retrieve-destroy-its-enriched-uranium-us-president-trump-makes-big-statement-8439573/ Copy

Donald Trump | Image: ANI

US-Iran war: In a significant global development, US President Donald Trump has said the United States will cooperate with Iran to retrieve and destroy its highly enriched uranium if a deal is reached to end the three-month-old war between the nations. Interviewed on NBC News’ Meet the Press program, Trump warned that without an agreement, he will further degrade the Iranian military to the point that American forces can safely collect the fissile material on their own. Here are all the details you need to know about what the US President Donald Trump said on discussions with Iran for the US-Iran war end.

What US President Donald Trump said on discussions with Iran for the US-Iran war end?

“If we make a deal that now we’re friendly, we’ll all go together. It’ll be our equipment. We’ll take it out and destroy it, whether it’s on-site or whether we take it off-site,” Trump said.

The US President noted he was “very close” to signing the deal, but is pushing Tehran to go further and commit to completely abandon their nuclear ambitions.

“Now, if we don’t make a deal, then we’re going to take them out militarily very harshly. And we’ll wait till we do that before we go, in which case we’ll have safety either way,” he said.

‘No sanctions on Iran would be lifted or assets unfrozen upfront’, says Trump

US President Donald Trump asserted that no sanctions on Iran would be lifted or assets unfrozen upfront till the peace deal is reached, the report by NBC news said.

Also Read: ‘US will win Iran war peacefully or otherwise’: Donald Trump warns Tehran, says no Chinese intervention needed

“Yeah. If they behave, if they do a good job, we start talking. Yeah,” Trump said when asked whether he would consider unfreezing Iranian assets later if not immediately.

Also read: ‘China has agreed to buy 200 Boeing jets’: US President Trump makes big announcement

US President Donald Trump also said that he was not demanding that Lebanon be a part of a short-term deal with Tehran.

“They’ve conceded the fact that they will not have nuclear weapons. We had a clause in there that (they) will not develop nuclear weapons. And everybody was very happy with it except me,” Trump said, adding that he wanted an additional provision to ensure Iran can’t execute an end run around a deal.

(With inputs from agencies)