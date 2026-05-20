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Will Xi Jinping visit India in September to attend BRICS Summit?..., first visit to India in last seven years

Will Xi Jinping visit India in September to attend BRICS Summit?…, first visit to India in last seven years

Xi Jinping India Visit BRICS Summit 2026: This year, the BRICS Summit is in India in September. While Vladimir Putin is scheduled to attend the summit, Chinese President Xi Jinping is also likely to attend.

Will Xi Jinping visit India in September to attend BRICS Summit?..., first visit to India in last seven years (Pic: X)

Xi Jinping India Visit BRICS Summit 2026: A new turning point may soon be seen in India-China relations. If reports are to be believed, Chinese President Xi Jinping is going to visit India very soon. Sources suggest that Xi Jinping may visit India in September this year. If this happens, this will be Xi Jinping’s first visit to India in the last seven years.

Chinese President Xi Jinping may attend the BRICS Leaders’ Summit, scheduled to be held in New Delhi on September 12 and 13 . China is believed to have informed New Delhi that Xi Jinping is likely to attend the summit. It is important to note that Russian President Vladimir Putin will also be in Delhi to attend the BRICS Summit. The Russian side has confirmed Putin’s visit to Delhi.

ALSO READ: Russian President Putin to visit India for BRICS Summit; second trip within a year

Putin is also coming to India

According to the Russian news agency TASS, Russian officials have confirmed Putin’s attendance. He will also attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on August 31 and September 1. PM Modi is also expected to attend the SCO summit.

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First visit after 2019

However, if Xi Jinping attends the BRICS Summit, it will be his first visit since 2019. His participation at the BRICS Summit will be a highly discussed topic. He last visited India in 2019 for the second informal summit of India-China leaders in Mamallapuram, near Chennai, in October 2019. Subsequently, the Galwan Valley violence severely strained India-China relations.

ALSO READ: Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit China following Donald Trump’s trip

How India-China relations deteriorated

Bilateral relations between India and China deteriorated significantly following the border dispute in April-May 2020, which resulted in the Galwan Valley violence. This Galwan Valley conflict significantly strained China-India relations, leading to significant tensions. However, the process of stabilizing relations began in October 2024, during the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, where Modi and Xi Jinping met. At that time, both countries decided to complete the withdrawal of LAC troops. Since then, relations between India and China have been steadily improving.

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