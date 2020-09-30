New Delhi: The United States presidential debates have begun with a showdown between Donald Trump and Joe Biden as they struck knives at each other’s competence and credibility just 35 days ahead of the upcoming one of the tensest US elections, set to take place on November 3. Also Read - US Election 2020: Trump, Biden Wade Into Their First Presidential Debate | Updates

The two candidates took the stage without the customary handshake due to coronavirus restrictions, however, it only added to the bitterness between them. A personal brawl started between Trump and Biden as the former kept interrupting Biden while they brushed through issues pertaining to Supreme Court vacancy, coronavirus and US healthcare system.

Exasperated within the first 20 minutes, Biden turned over to the US President and said, "Will you shut up man?"

“It’s hard to get a word in with this clown,” Biden snapped as Trump kept calling him a candidate with.low energy.

“Everything he’s saying so far is simply a lie. I’m not here to call out his lies. Everybody knows he’s a liar,” the former Democratic vice president said.

Biden, who is currently leading in polls, expectedly targeted the President over COVID-19 pandemic that claimed over 200,000 lives in the US. Defending himself, Trump said it was “China’s fault” and his government did a “phenomenal job” protesting the country from the virus.

Biden criticised Trump for downplaying the pandemic situation and said that the President had been “totally irresponsible” in his handling of social distancing and other protocols

However, Trump hit back, saying: “It’s China’s fault, it should have never happened,” Trump said.

“China, India… don’t ever give you a straight count. You don’t know how many people have died in China.

“Many of your Democrat governors said President Trump did a phenomenal job. We are weeks away from a vaccine… far fewer people are dying,” he claimed amid threats of becoming just a one-time president.

Notably, the US is the world’s worst-hit country by COVID-19 with more than 7.2 million infections and over 206,000 deaths.