London: William Shakespeare, the first person in the world to get the Pfizer-BioNTech covid-19 vaccine in December last year, died on Tuesday due to unrelated illness. As per reports, he was 81 at the time of death. He is survived by his wife Joy, two adult sons and grandchildren. He had had made global headlines on December 8 after receiving the first Covid vaccine in December at University Hospital Coventry after 90-year-old British grandmother Margaret Keenan.

Giving further details, Coventry councillor Jayne Innes, and a friend of Shakespeare in a Facebook post on Monday said: "Bill will be remembered for many things, including a taste for mischief," and added the "best tribute to Bill is to have the jab".

University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust said in a statement that the 81-year-old, who had served his local community in Allesley for more than three decades, died of a stroke.

Shakespeare was an inpatient on the hospital’s frailty ward at the time of his first jab. He earlier had said he was “pleased” to be given the jab and the hospital staff had been “wonderful.”

As per reports, he had been a parish councillor for 30 years, of which he was chairman of the parish council for 20 years. In addition, he had served as a governor at Allesley Primary and Coundon Court schools and was proud to be from Coventry.