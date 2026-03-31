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Trump makes BIG statement, says willing to end Iran war even if Strait of Hormuz remains closed if...

Trump makes BIG statement, says ‘willing to end Iran war even if Strait of Hormuz remains closed if…’

Earlier, Trump had threatened Iran that the US would destroy it if Tehran did not allow shipping operations through the Strait.

Trump said that he would postpone a 'complex operation' to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing war between the United States and Israel against Iran, the stalemate continues over the status of the crucial marine passage, the Strait of Hormuz. Amid this, US President Donald Trump has reportedly said that he is “willing to end” the military operation against Iran even if the Strait of Hormuz remains largely closed. This is an important development since the US has been launching continuous attacks on Iran over its blocking of the Strait. This was reported by the Wall Street Journal, citing administration officials.

Trump To Postpone ‘Complex Operation’ To Reopen Strait of Hormuz

Earlier, Trump had threatened Iran that the US would destroy it if Tehran did not allow shipping operations through the Strait.

According to the report, Trump said that he would postpone a ‘complex operation’ to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, which transports about 25% of the world’s oil supply. Reportedly, Trump had calculated that using force to open the chokepoint would stretch the conflict beyond his timeline of four to six weeks.

Talking about Iran’s navy, Trump is said to have decided that the US should achieve its main goals of destroying it and its missile stocks and cease current hostilities while pressuring Tehran diplomatically to resume business across the Strait. The report says that if this arrangement fails, Washington would press allies in Europe and the Gulf to take the lead on reopening the Strait.

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Connecting the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea, the Hormuz passage is an important route for approximately 25 per cent of the world’s oil. India gets 80 per cent of its fuel through it. Right now, it is closed by Iran for shipping, especially for the US and countries supporting the war. This has adversely affected the transit of cargoes and shipments.

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