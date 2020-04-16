Madrid: With an additional 551 deaths reported since Wednesday, Spain’s official COVID-19 death toll crossed 19,000, Spain’s Health Ministry said Thursday. Also Read - Coronavirus Cases Now Over 20 Lakh Worldwide, Spain Reports Biggest Jump

One of the worst-hit countries in the world, Spain has seen the increase in the number of deaths and infections slow over the past fortnight, with the overnight fatalities taking the toll to 19,130. Also Read - Spain Relaxes Economic Restrictions Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Meanwhile, the total number of confirmed infections in the country climbed to 182,816 from 177,633. Spain also has the second-highest number of cases behind the US, and the second-highest death toll in Europe after Italy.

However, the country started to eased its economic restrictions on Monday allowing thousands of workers to return to their posts amid a debate between politicians, unions and scientists over the risk of a coronavirus rebound.

Any easing of restrictions will probably happen ‘in phases, by sectors and maybe even geographies’, Social Security Minister Jose Luis Escriva said Thursday in an interview with Cadena Ser radio.

However, though some activities have been allowed to restart, shops, bars, and public spaces are set to stay closed until at least April 25. Speculations are that Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez might extend the lockdown.

Meanwhile, according to an AFP report, the number of deaths in Europe has crossed 90,000 which is 65 per cent of the global death toll.

(With Agency inputs)