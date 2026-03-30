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With Floating Island, Chinese scientists achieve astonishing feat that no other country has accomplished until now

With ‘Floating Island’, Chinese scientists achieve astonishing feat that no other country has accomplished until now

This platform will facilitate a wide range of scientific activities, including the development of advanced marine equipment.

It is capable of fully testing deep-sea equipment weighing hundreds of tons. (Image: interestingengineering.com)

New Delhi: Chinese scientists have achieved a feat in the ocean that no other country in the world has accomplished until now. On Saturday, in Shanghai, Chinese scientists launched the world’s first marine research platform, dubbed the “Open-Sea Floating Island.” This deep-sea research facility is designed to operate effectively in all weather conditions.

Engineered to function continuously amidst the harsh conditions of the ocean, this platform will facilitate a wide range of scientific activities, including the development of advanced marine equipment, the exploration of marine resources, and comprehensive research in marine science.

Its key highlights include:

Exploration Down to 10,000 Meters: This massive scientific facility comprises three main components: the main facility platform, onboard laboratories, and shore-based support. The main facility platform features a novel semi-submersible twin-hull design. It is capable of fully testing deep-sea equipment weighing hundreds of tons, as well as supporting scientific exploration and experimental research at ocean depths reaching up to 10,000 meters.

Completion Expected by 2030: Work on this facility is currently underway, with completion anticipated by 2030. It will serve as an open-sea testing ground for deep-sea mining systems, critical marine equipment, and offshore oil and gas facilities.

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Unique Design: Professor Xiao Longfei of Shanghai Jiao Tong University explained that this research facility is truly unique in its nature. It combines the characteristics of semi-submersibles—typically used in offshore oil and gas operations—with the specific features of research vessels. The “Deep-Sea Floating Island” was developed by Shanghai Jiao Tong University.

Vessel Speed: This facility is capable of navigating the ocean at the same speed as research vessels. Once it reaches the operational area, it can be stabilized to conduct research and experiments. With its immense load-bearing capacity, extended endurance, and ability to withstand severe storms, it can operate for longer durations and in deeper waters amidst the most challenging marine conditions.

Multi-Layer Research System: At the core of this project lies a multi-layered research system that integrates capabilities situated both underwater and on land. This will facilitate engineers and scientists in conducting large-scale experiments offshore, rather than relying primarily on testing environments near the coast or within laboratories. Furthermore, it is expected to aid in enhancing the accuracy of storm forecasting models, thereby bolstering disaster management efforts in coastal regions.

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