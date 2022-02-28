Russia-Ukraine on Monday started talks at the Belarus border. Among the delegates is Ukraine Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov. Ukraine had earlier refused to hold talks near Belarus, as Russian troops are stationed near its border. According to the Ukraine government, the main goal of negotiations with Moscow is an immediate ceasefire and withdrawal of Russian troops. The Russian military said that residents of the Ukrainian capital can use a safe corridor to leave the city if they want.Also Read - Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Putin Puts Nuclear Deterrent Forces On Alert, How Many Nuclear Weapons Does Russia Have? Watch

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said that Kyiv residents can safely use a highway leading to Vasylkiv just southwest of the Ukrainian capital. The statement came as fighting raged in various parts of the Ukrainian capital, with Ukrainian authorities saying that they were fighting small groups of Russian forces in various sectors of the capital. Also Read - Russia-Ukraine Conflict: After Indigo, Spicejet to Operate Special Flight to Evacuate Indians