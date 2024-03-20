‘With My Own Eyes…’: Man Who Filmed Kate And William Together Opens Up, Slams Conspiracy Theories As ‘Delusional’

Despite the video showing Kate at Windsor Farm Shop, trolls continue to propagate bizarre theories. Some suggested that the woman in the video was a Kate lookalike, while others claimed she was too tall to be the Duchess of Cambridge.

The recent sighting of Kate Middleton and Prince William at a farm shop has stirred up quite a bit of controversy among the public. Despite the moment being captured on camera, there are still some individuals who remain unconvinced about the authenticity of the footage. Nelson Silva, a 40-year-old man who recorded a video of the royal couple, has come forward to dismiss all the conspiracy theories surrounding the incident. According to Silva, he personally witnessed the Princess of Wales at the meat section of the store where William and Kate were shopping. He said that Kate looked completely “relaxed” and emphasized that he saw them with his “own eyes”, as reported by The Sun.

Silva expressed shocked at the persistence of trolls spreading rumors about Kate’s health even after the release of the video. He questioned why these individuals continue to invest time and energy into fabricating lies and rumors despite clear evidence to the contrary. He criticized the conspiracy theorists as “delusional” for perpetuating baseless claims.

Kate Middleton and Prince William at a farm shop over the weekend in new footage obtained by TMZ/The Sun. pic.twitter.com/aq7HIBLqG3 — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 18, 2024

“This is a video clearly showing her and William. I saw them with my own eyes. It was a completely relaxed situation. What more do you need to lay off her?…What more do you need to lay off her? I thought after this was released they’d go quiet. But these people are so invested in the drama now,” the publication quoted him as saying.

He added, “They’ve put so much time and energy into these rumours and lies that they can’t pull the plug.” Engineer Nelson blasted the conspiracy theorists as “delusional”.

People unconvinced with the video

Despite The Sun’s publication of Nelson’s exclusive video showing Kate at Windsor Farm Shop, trolls continue to propagate bizarre theories. Some absurdly suggested that the woman in the video was a Kate lookalike, while others claimed she was too tall to be the Duchess of Cambridge.

Additionally, there were claims that the footage was from December due to the presence of Christmas decorations in the background.

Due to The Sun not publishing photos of Kate and William, the farm shop visit ended up stoking even more conspiracy theories about Kate’s whereabouts—but then TMZ came through with a video of the two after which the murmur grew louder.

BBC reporter Sonja McLaughlan was among many others who refused to consider the video footage as legitimate evidence. Like many others on social media, she claimed that the lady in the video is “obviously not Kate.” “Some newspapers are reporting it as fact. But it’s not her. No conspiracy theorist but all very odd,” she said.

Kate’s return in public

Kensington Palace has always said she would be out of action until April. It is now believed that she may return in mid-April after her three children’s Easter break.

Palace aides have been discussing with Kate the possibility of her walking to church on Easter Sunday to join other family members for the annual Easter matins service which takes place at St George’s Chapel, Windsor, according to The Times.

Kate, 42, was last seen on public duty on Christmas Day. She then had planned abdominal surgery at The London Clinic on January 17.

