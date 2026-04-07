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With NATO like pact with Saudi Arabia, Pakistan caught in Catch-22 over Irans attacks

With NATO like pact with Saudi Arabia, Pakistan caught in Catch-22 over Iran’s attacks

A Corps Commanders Conference, presided over by Pakistan's Army Chief Asim Munir, was held on Tuesday.

Should Saudi Arabia decide to engage in a war against Iran, it would present a major challenge for Pakistan.

New Delhi: Amidst escalating tensions in West Asia triggered by the conflict between Iran and the U.S., Pakistan has pledged to stand firmly by Saudi Arabia. Citing a Pakistani official, Reuters reported that Pakistan has assured Saudi Arabia of its assistance. The official stated that should the conflict in West Asia intensify, Pakistan would stand with Saudi Arabia in accordance with their existing defense agreement. This report from Pakistan comes at a time when Iran has targeted Gulf nations in retaliation for attacks by the U.S. and Israel. On Tuesday, 07 April 2026, the Saudi Ministry of Defense reported that 18 drones had been launched toward its territory over the preceding few hours. Fearing further attacks, Saudi Arabia has also closed the King Fahd Causeway bridge.

A Corps Commanders Conference, presided over by Pakistan’s Army Chief Asim Munir, was held on Tuesday. Munir—who has served as one of the mediators in the dialogue between Iran and the U.S.—strongly condemned Iran’s recent attacks on Saudi petrochemical and industrial complexes. Munir asserted that such aggressive actions serve only to escalate tensions unnecessarily.

Questions Raised Over Pakistan’s Assistance

During the Commanders Conference, the Iranian attack was characterized as “unprovoked aggression.” The official statement warned that such actions would entail grave consequences and could undermine the prospects for peaceful resolutions and a conducive environment. Meanwhile, former Pentagon official Michael Rubin has dismissed the likelihood of Pakistan providing ground support to U.S. forces in any operations against Iran.

Rubin remarked, “I do not believe the Pakistanis will take any action, as they lack the requisite capabilities.” He noted that Saudi Arabia is growing frustrated with Pakistan; while the Kingdom is facing attacks, Pakistan appears to be deliberately distancing itself from the conflict. Rubin suggested that although Pakistan and Saudi Arabia may have signed a defense alliance, there is currently no tangible evidence of its implementation on the ground.

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The Pakistan-Saudi Agreement

Saudi Arabia and Pakistan signed a Strategic Mutual Defense Agreement last year. This agreement contains a provision similar to that of NATO, wherein an attack on one country is deemed an attack on both. According to this Strategic Mutual Defense Agreement—concluded last September—if Saudi Arabia comes under attack and enters into a conflict, Pakistan would be obligated to fight on its behalf.

The defense pact with Saudi Arabia is becoming a source of trouble for Pakistan. Pakistan has endeavoured to avoid appearing to side with any single party in the conflict with Iran; however, Iranian attacks on Saudi Arabia are exacerbating its predicament. Consequently, should Saudi Arabia decide to engage in a war against Iran, it would present a major challenge for Pakistan.

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